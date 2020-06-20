Shivraj Singh urges people to adopt swadeshi products to break China economically
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to people to adopt swadeshi products while boycotting Chinese goods to break the neighbouring country economically.ANI | Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 09:49 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to people to adopt swadeshi products while boycotting Chinese goods to break the neighbouring country economically. "India's gallant defence forces shall give a fitting response to China. I urge to my brothers and sisters to demolish China economically," said Singh here while speaking to the media.
He said the Army will surely give China a befitting response but it is the duty of every citizen to encourage and adopt swadeshi products as guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chouhan on Thursday had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, a house/plot and a government job to one family member of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa, who lost his life in the face-off with China in Galwan valley.
At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Madhya Pradesh
- Narendra Modi
- Indian Army
- India
- Galwan
- Ladakh
- Rewa
ALSO READ
Indianapolis to dismantle Confederate monument in park
India must follow Supreme Court orders to protect 100 million migrant workers: UN rights experts
COVID-19 underlines necessity to prioritise needs of poor through digital solutions: India at UN
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,851 cases, 273 deaths
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources