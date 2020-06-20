Left Menu
Delhi HC notice to Tihar on Devangana Kalita's plea for video conference with lawyers

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Tihar Jail on a plea filed by Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who was arrested for her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, seeking permission to have video conferencing with her lawyers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 16:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Tihar Jail on a plea filed by Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who was arrested for her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, seeking permission to have video conferencing with her lawyers. This comes as legal interviews are suspended in Delhi prisons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru on Friday asked Tihar Jail to file a reply on the matter and listed it for further hearing on July 1. Meanwhile, the court also directed the authorities concerned to treat the present petition as the petitioner's representation seeking video conferencing facilities with her counsel.

Kalita, in her plea, has sought directions to Superintendent of Central Jail, Tihar, Delhi to allow her daily access to counsel by way of video conferencing and also requested for permission to communicate with her family regularly saying that it is mandated by the Prison Rules, 2018. She also sought directions to Jail authorities to permit her access to books and reading material.

Kalita was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case over a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jafrabad related to the violence in northeast Delhi. She was granted bail thereafter but was against arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case.

