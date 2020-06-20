Left Menu
Protest held against proposed amendments to land reforms act in Karantaka

Shivamogga District unit of Congress led by party veteran Kagodu Thimmappa staged a protest against state government's proposal to amend the land reform act, which will allow non-agriculturist to buy farmland.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:49 IST
Protesters in Shivamogga protesting against Karnataka's proposed land reform act.. Image Credit: ANI

Shivamogga District unit of Congress led by party veteran Kagodu Thimmappa staged a protest against state government's proposal to amend the land reform act, which will allow non-agriculturist to buy farmland. The leaders of Farmers' Union (Raith Sangh) also staged a protest at Mahaveer circle and questioned CM's stand as he took oath in the name of farmers.

The district congress staged a protest at the premise of the Deputy Commissioner office in Shivamogga city. The protesters termed Karnataka Government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as an anti-farmers government.

According to Congress and Raith Sang, the proposed amendments to Karnataka State Land reforms act 1961 will cause harm to farmers. "According to the proposed amendment, non-agriculturists like business tycoons can also purchase the agriculture land. This will help the businessman and will be harmful to farmers," protesters said. (ANI)

