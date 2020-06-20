UP Emergency Service Dial 112 HQ being sanitised after 5 COVID-19 cases reported

Uttar Pradesh Emergency Service Dial 112 Headquarters has been shut for 48 hours in order to carry the sanitisation work after five COVID-19 positive cases were reported.

The Headquarters has been temporarily closed after reporting coronavirus positive cases. The sanitisation work is being carried out on a massive scale here.

So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 15785 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)