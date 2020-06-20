Kawad Yatra to be postponed in view of COVID-19 crisis

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to postpone the "Kawad Yatra" this year in view of COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Ministers held a detailed discussion over Kawad Yatra via video conferencing on Saturday.

In the meeting, there was a collective agreement that for this year Kawad Yatra should be postponed in view of the prevailing circumstances, the same proposal has been received from the Kawad Sanghs and saint Mahatmas. Chief Minister Rawat stated that he also held a conversation with the Union Home Minister in this regard. He has also asked to take a serious decision in view of COVID-19 crisis.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister thanked the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for their support. It was agreed in the meeting that to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is very important to stop large gatherings at one place. Soon a discussion will be held regarding this with Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab. (ANI)