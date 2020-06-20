Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 546 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Saturday reported 546 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 7,072 in the State, said Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana in a bulletin.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:23 IST
Telangana reports 546 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana on Saturday reported 546 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 7,072 in the State, said Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, a total of 3,506 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals, while 203 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

Presently, there are 3,363 active coronavirus cases in the state. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,83 1 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Solar eclipse 2020: Goddess Kanaka Durga temple closed till 6 am on Monday

The temple of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Indrakeeladri hillock was closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday after regular rituals, in the wake of the solar eclipse on June 21. The temple will be reopened at 230 p.m. on Sunday, after completion of the sola...

HP Cong leader booked for 'objectionable' post on social media

Former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti has been booked on the charge of posting objectionable comments on social media regarding the Sino-India standoff in Ladakhs Galwan valley, Himachal Pradesh police spokesperson Khushhal Sharma said on Satur...

NFLPA advises players to stop working out together

The NFL Players Association reportedly has asked players to stop working out together. NBC Sports Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of a letter sent to all players from NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer.Please be advised that it is our ...

Ivory Coast ex-president Bedie says he will run in 2020 election

Ivory Coasts octogenarian former President Henri Konan Bedie will run for office again in presidential elections in October, he said in a statement on Saturday. Bedies candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020