Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ward 2, 15 in Ernakulam's Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat declared as containment zones

The incident commander and sub-divisional magistrate of Fort Kochi, Snehil Kumar Singh, on Monday decided to include ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat of Ernakulam district as COVID-19 containment zones.

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:09 IST
Ward 2, 15 in Ernakulam's Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat declared as containment zones
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The incident commander and sub-divisional magistrate of Fort Kochi, Snehil Kumar Singh, on Monday decided to include ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat of Ernakulam district as COVID-19 containment zones. "In light of the recent COVID positive cases in Ernakulum the District Medical Officer and District Surveillance Officer has recommended including ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat as hotspots in connection with COVID-19," the order said.

"Hereby, it is decided that ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat is declared as containment zone with the said restriction," it added. The order said that a full lockdown will be imposed in the containment zone and no relaxation will be given to any establishment. Only essential services would be allowed, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K evacuates 1.56 lakh stranded residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that the administration has evacuated 1,56,466 J-K residents till date, stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. A total of about 1,56,466 J-K resid...

Zero-carbon takeaway? Spanish delivery start-up Glovo targets greener future

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On-demand delivery service Glovo, whose riders with distinctive yellow bags have continued to carry meals, medicine and other goods to city residents under lockdown, said on M...

UP prison inmates join fight against COVID, manufacture masks, PPE kits

To help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, inmates of various prisons across Uttar Pradesh have stitched over 16 lakh face masks and manufactured more than 2,100 personal protective equipment PPE kits over the last three-four month...

Coronavirus pandemic can jeopardise supply of AIDS drugs in developing countries: UN

The UN AIDS agency is warning that the coronavirus pandemic could jeopardize the supply of AIDS drugs in developing countries and could lead to deadly shortages in the next few months. In a statement on Monday, UNAIDS said a survey it recen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020