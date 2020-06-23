CM Edappadi Palaniswami tested negative for COVID-19: TN Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday informed that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had taken the COVID-19 test and was tested negative for the virus. "Even the Chief Minister took the COVID-19 test which turned out to be negative. Our government is showing all the data to the public," said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu is 59,377, including 25,866 active cases. So far, there are 32,754 cured/discharged/migrated and 757 have died due to the virus. (ANI)