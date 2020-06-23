Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Edappadi Palaniswami tested negative for COVID-19: TN Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday informed that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had taken the COVID-19 test and was tested negative for the virus.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-06-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 02:11 IST
CM Edappadi Palaniswami tested negative for COVID-19: TN Health Minister
Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday informed that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had taken the COVID-19 test and was tested negative for the virus. "Even the Chief Minister took the COVID-19 test which turned out to be negative. Our government is showing all the data to the public," said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu is 59,377, including 25,866 active cases. So far, there are 32,754 cured/discharged/migrated and 757 have died due to the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to suspend certain foreign worker visas despite tech, business group opposition

U.S. President Donald Trump will suspend the entry of certain foreign workers, a senior administration official said on Monday, a move the official said would help the economy, but which business groups strongly oppose. Trump will block the...

Iraq: Rocket hits near airport, no casualties

One Katyusha rocket landed in the vicinity of Baghdad airport without causing any casualties, the Iraqi military said. It was the most recent in a spate of rocket attacks targeting the American presence in the country since the US launched ...

'Performance art?': China rebukes U.S. envoy for photo stunt at talks with Russia

The U.S. envoy to nuclear arms control talks with Russia on Monday taunted China for refusing to attend, posting a picture of Chinese flags placed at empty seats around the table, which Beijing dismissed as an act of performance art. U.S. P...

U.S. fights bail bid by men accused of helping former Nissan boss escape

A U.S. prosecutor on Monday urged a judge to keep a former Green Beret and his son locked up as Japan prepares to formally seek their extradition on charges that they helped former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the East Asian count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020