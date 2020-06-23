Security forces conduct search operation in J-K's Pulwama after encounter with terrorists
A joint cordon and search operation by security forces is underway here in Pulwama's Bandzoo area after an encounter broke out with terrorists on Tuesday morning.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:56 IST
A joint cordon and search operation by security forces is underway here in Pulwama's Bandzoo area after an encounter broke out with terrorists on Tuesday morning. So far, two unidentified terrorists have been killed while one CRPF personnel succumbed to his injuries.
"Joint Troops of 182 CRPF, Indian Army and JKP are carrying out CASO in which an encounter broke out with terrorists. 2 Terrorists have been neutralised. 1 CRPF jawan who had bullet injury and evacuated to hospital succumbed to injuries," said the Central Reserve Police Force. Two terrorists were eliminated and 2 AK-47 was recovered from the spot.
Police and security forces are on the job, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pulwama
- CRPF
- Indian Army
- JKP
ALSO READ
10-yr-old boy from Pulwama wins heart with his rap
Two more militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama, another gunbattle underway in Shopian
Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in J-K's Pulwama, no casualty
2 terrorists, 1 CRPF personnel killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama