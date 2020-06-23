ED searches six premises connected to suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at six premises in Delhi and Noida connected to suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, an accused in northeast Delhi violence, in connection with a money laundering case, sources said on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:37 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at six premises in Delhi and Noida connected to suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, an accused in northeast Delhi violence, in connection with a money laundering case, sources said on Tuesday. According to sources, the ED is searching the premises of the director of Tahir Hussain's company.
The economic offences watchdog had earlier registered a case against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has filed several chargesheets against Hussain in connection with the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February this year, including the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.
At least 53 people were killed in the violence in the national capital for three days in February this year. (ANI)
