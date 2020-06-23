Left Menu
FACTBOX-Google, Amazon, Musk take aim at Trump visa ban

The visa suspension, effective Wednesday, will last until the end of the year and is expected to open up 525,000 jobs for U.S. workers. Alphabet Inc's Google: Pichai, Alphabet's chief executive officer, said in a tweet, "Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today.

U.S. President Donald Trump suspended the entry of some foreign workers on Monday in a bid to boost domestic hiring, sparking opposition from corporate America and tech sector executives including Google's Sundar Pichai and Tesla's Elon Musk. The visa suspension, effective Wednesday, will last until the end of the year and is expected to open up 525,000 jobs for U.S. workers.

Alphabet Inc's Google: Pichai, Alphabet's chief executive officer, said in a tweet, "Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today's proclamation - we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all."

Susan Wojcicki, the chief of Alphabet's YouTube, tweeted: "Immigration is central to America's story, and it's central to my own family's story. My family escaped danger and found a new home in America ... at Youtube, we join Google in standing with immigrants and working to expand opportunity for all." Google had 2,678 H1B visa approvals in 2019, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Amazon.com Inc "Amazon opposes the Administration's short-sighted decision to pause high-skill visa programs. Welcoming the best & the brightest global talent is critical to America's economic recovery. We will continue to support these programs & efforts to protect the rights of immigrants," the company said. (https://twitter.com/amazon_policy).

The company had the most number of H1B visa approvals at 3,026 in 2019. Box Inc

"This is unbelievably bad policy on every level. It will only mean more jobs move outside the US, and in no way makes America better or more competitive," CEO Aaron Levie tweeted. (https://twitter.com/levie) Box had 21 H1B visa approvals in 2019.

Microsoft Corp "Now is not the time to cut our nation off from the world's talent or create uncertainty and anxiety. Immigrants play a vital role at our company and support our country's critical infrastructure. They are contributing to this country at a time when we need them most," president Brad Smith tweeted. (https://twitter.com/BradSmi)

Microsoft had 1,701 H1B visa approvals in 2019. PayPal Holdings Inc

"Creating new restrictions for immigrants who seek to work in the U.S. is disappointing — and will slow our progress as a nation," CEO Dan Schulman said on LinkedIn. (https://bit.ly/3ervIkP). Paypal had 271 H1B visa approvals in 2019.

Salesforce.Com Inc "As we plan for recovery from the COVID-19 crisis let's focus on common sense & fair immigration policies. H-1B workers should be treated with respect & dignity. They generate real innovation & growth . . . benefiting us all and fueling our economy. We embrace all our Ohana," CEO Marc Benioff said in a tweet. (https://twitter.com/Benioff)

Salesforce had 267 H1B visa approvals in 2019. Tesla Inc

"Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad," Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted. (https://bit.ly/2V60RTa) Tesla had 324 H1B visa approvals in 2019.

Twitter Inc "This proclamation undermines America's greatest economic asset: its diversity. People from all over the world come here to join our labor force, pay taxes, and contribute to our global competitiveness on the world stage," the company said. (https://twitter.com/Policy)

Twitter had 117 H1B visa approvals in 2019.

