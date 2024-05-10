Russian lawmakers approve Putin's nominee Mishustin to return as PM
The lower house of Russia's parliament voted on Friday to approve the nomination of Mikhail Mishustin to return as prime minister, a position he has held since 2020.
Russia's government resigned automatically after President Vladimir Putin's inauguration on May 7 following his re-election, and he nominated Mishustin, 58, to continue leading the cabinet.
