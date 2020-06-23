Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kin to be told in 48 hrs if prisoner tests positive for virus

While the prisons in the state have capacity to house 24,000 inmates, the prison population in Maharashtra was 37,000 when virus outbreak started. Around 8,000 inmates had been released on temporary bail and jail authorities had made bail applications for 14,400 others, the state told the court.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:54 IST
Kin to be told in 48 hrs if prisoner tests positive for virus

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that prison authorities will inform the family members of a patient if he or she tests positive for coronavirus within 48 hours of getting test results. The government made the submission before a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta during the hearing of a bunch of PILs.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted to the court revised draft guidelines for safeguarding the health of inmates of prisons across the state in the light of coronavirus pandemic. All the inmates will be allowed to contact their lawyers through phone and email, the draft guidelines said.

Last week, the government submitted a detailed draft of guidelines that provided for daily thermal screening of all the inmates, creation of temporary quarantine and COVID care centers at requisitioned buildings across 26 districts and a regular health check-up of inmates with comorbidities. On Tuesday, the government said it had added more provisions, such as informing the inmate's kin within 48 hours if he or she tests positive for coronavirus, and updating them about the inmate's health status.

The court was hearing Public Interest Litigations filed by the People's Union for Civil Liberties and some others. The PILs, filed through senior counsel Mihir Desai, demanded that the government ensure safety of inmates of the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai and prisons across Maharashtra as there were reports of several inmates and staff members testing positive for coronavirus at the Arthur Road Jail.

Last month the government told the HC that it had applied to concerned courts seeking permission to release 14,400 inmates to free up space and implement social distancing inside jails. While the prisons in the state have capacity to house 24,000 inmates, the prison population in Maharashtra was 37,000 when virus outbreak started.

Around 8,000 inmates had been released on temporary bail and jail authorities had made bail applications for 14,400 others, the state told the court. The HC had then directed lower courts to hear these applications expeditiously. The next hearing before the HC would be on Friday.

PTI AYA KRK KRK.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges arrests after statue targeted near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress on Tuesday angrily decried efforts to remove statues and other memorials that activists consider racist, a movement that has gained momentum as part of wider national protes...

Partially decomposed body found along Greater Noida road

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered along a road in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. The body was found along the Dadri-Surajpur road in Phase 2 police station area, they said.Prima facie it appears the ...

AP-NORC poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform

Americans overwhelmingly want clear standards on when police officers may use force and consequences for officers who do so excessively, according to a new poll that finds nearly all Americans favor at least some level of change to the nati...

AIIMS Rishikesh successfully tests low-cost indigenous ventilator

A low-cost indigenous ventilator, Prana Vayu, was successfully tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday, hospital officials said. The ventilator was developed jointly by AIIMS, Rishikesh and Indian Institute of Tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020