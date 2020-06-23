Left Menu
India to expel half Pakistan's embassy staff over spying

India said on Tuesday it intended to expel half the staff in Pakistan's embassy in New Delhi over what it said was spying by officials there. "They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement. India will cut staff in its own embassy in Islamabad by the same amount, the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:30 IST
India to expel half Pakistan's embassy staff over spying

India said on Tuesday it intended to expel half the staff in Pakistan's embassy in New Delhi over what it said was spying by officials there. "They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

India will cut staff in its own embassy in Islamabad by the same amount, the statement added. A spokesman at Pakistan's embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India expelled two Pakistani diplomats on May 31 after they were held for alleged spying, claims Islamabad said were "baseless". Relations between the nuclear-armed rivals are strained and tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats, often on charges of espionage, are common.

Neither country has a permanent ambassador in place and in the last month, each has accused the other of the illegal detention and torture of diplomats.

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

