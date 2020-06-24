Left Menu
12 INS trainee sailors test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

A total of 12 trainee sailors at INS Shivaji, Lonavala have been found tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian Navy said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 03:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 12 trainee sailors at INS Shivaji, Lonavala have been found tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian Navy said. A total of 12 trainee sailors at INS Shivaji, Lonavala found tested positive for COVID-19. Since the infection is contained to a particular quarantine block, the possibility of its spread to other areas/personnel of establishment is negligible but precautions are being taken," the Navy said.

Meanwhile, 3,214 new COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, on Tuesday. According to the Public Health Department, the total positive cases in the state climbed to 1,39,010, including 69,631 recoveries and 6,531 deaths.

As many as 1,925 patients have been discharged in Maharashtra. (ANI)

