Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Los Angeles city official arrested on racketeering charges

"That is our duty and we must do it," Martinez said in the statement. Accusations against Huizar in court documents include that he accepted $600,000 from representatives of a Chinese billionaire, identified only as "Chairman E", funds allegedly used to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit by a former staffer.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 03:29 IST
Top Los Angeles city official arrested on racketeering charges
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Los Angeles city councilman was arrested on racketeering charges on Tuesday, with prosecutors saying he ran his office as a "money-making criminal enterprise," taking bribes from Chinese real estate developers and others in exchange for political influence. Jose Huizar, 51, a Democrat whose district includes downtown Los Angeles, was taken into custody without incident at his home in the Boyle Heights neighborhood, federal prosecutors said. They said he was arraigned at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles and released on $100,000 bond.

"This case pulled back the curtain on rampant corruption at City Hall," U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. "Councilman Huizar violated the public trust to a staggering degree, allegedly soliciting and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from multiple sources over many years." Later, the city council voted unanimously to suspend Huizar, first elected in 2005, whose fourth term ends this year. Representatives for Huizar could not be reached for comment.

Huizar's arrest caps a lengthy investigation into corruption in America's second-largest city. In November 2018, FBI agents raided Huizar's home, and prosecutors said that search turned up $129,000 hidden in a closet. Four other defendants have agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors in the high-profile case, including George Esparza, a former top aide to the councilman.

Council president Nury Martinez said she would begin the process of removing Huizar from the $200,000-per-year job. "That is our duty and we must do it," Martinez said in the statement.

Accusations against Huizar in court documents include that he accepted $600,000 from representatives of a Chinese billionaire, identified only as "Chairman E", funds allegedly used to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit by a former staffer. In another instance Huizar accepted a $500,000 bribe from an individual identified only as "Developer C" to resolve a dispute with a labor organization holding up a project, prosecutors say.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Archer delays joining England squad after taking precautionary COVID-19 test

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been delayed from joining the England squad after he underwent a precautionary test for COVID-19 when a member of his household felt unwell last weekend, the England and Wales Cricket Board said. Archer was supp...

France's Macron, Dutch PM Rutte make progress on EU budget -Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte were able to move forward during talks to resolve differences over the European Union budget and recovery fund, a French presidential official said on Wednesday.Macron tra...

Reports: MLBPA approves 60-game slate; one step remains

The MLB Players Association has approved a 60-game season that would begin July 24, multiple outlets reported Tuesday, leaving only the finalization of health and safety protocols to set a plan in motion. Per multiple reports, players would...

Major quake hits southern Mexico, at least five killed

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southern Mexicos Pacific coast on Tuesday, killing at least five people and cutting off isolated villages, as well as causing damage to buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City. The fatal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020