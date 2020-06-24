Left Menu
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has reached the residence of Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to question him in connection with an alleged misappropriation case on Wednesday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:12 IST
CBI team reaches residence of former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh for questioning
Members of CBI team reached the residence of former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The team led by Joint Director NM Singh had reached Imphal yesterday for questioning Singh and the other accused.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

