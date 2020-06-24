Left Menu
Delhi govt prepares eight-point 'Revised COVID Response Plan'

The Delhi government, in line with recommendations of Dr VK Paul committee, has prepared eight-point 'Revised COVID Response Plan'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The plan reportedly includes conducting sero-survey of 20,000 people across districts and house-to-house screening by July 6, among other measures. (ANI)

