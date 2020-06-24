Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief calls on Israel to abandon West Bank annexation plan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel on Wednesday to abandon its plans to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that it threatened the prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:04 IST
U.N. chief calls on Israel to abandon West Bank annexation plan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel on Wednesday to abandon its plans to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that it threatened the prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. "If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-State solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations," Guterres told the U.N. Security Council.

"I call on the Israeli Government to abandon its annexation plans," he said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet is preparing to start discussions on July 1 on annexation of the West Bank, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war and that Palestinians seek for a state.

Palestinians vehemently oppose the annexation plan, as do most world powers. Palestinian leaders have also completely rejected a peace proposal unveiled in January by U.S. President Donald Trump, which would have seen Washington recognize Jewish settlements as part of Israel. Senior aides to Trump began discussions on Tuesday on whether to give Netanyahu a green light for his annexation plan.

Guterres called on the Middle East Quartet of mediators - the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations - "to take up our mandated mediation role and find a mutually agreeable framework for the parties to re-engage, without preconditions, with us and other key states."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Spain sticks to "prudent" 2020 economic forecast, says Calvino

The Spanish government is sticking to its previous prudent forecast of gradual recovery in the second half of 2020 after the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy minister said on Wednesday. Nadia Calvino said that despite ...

Athletics-Berlin marathon organisers shelve plans for 2020 race

The Berlin Marathon will not take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.The race had been scheduled for Sept. 26-27 but organisers had said already that it could not go ahead on that date because of ...

Cricket webinar emphasises on continued investment and inclusivity in women's sports

Encouraged by the successes of the most recent womens football and cricket world cups, two optimistic individuals from their respective sports are looking to maintain the newfound momentum in womens sports through continued investments and ...

Indian security agencies are effective in disrupting terror threats despite some gaps: US report

India applied sustained pressure to detect, disrupt, and degrade terrorist activities within its borders in 2019 and its security agencies are effective in disrupting terror threats despite some gaps in intelligence and information sharing,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020