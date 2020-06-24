Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC judge gets phone call from man claiming to be Cong MLA

Trivedi, hearing the anticipatory bail matter of one Vijay Shah, said on Tuesday she received a call on her official mobile phone at 8:55 am from an unknown number from a person who identified himself as the Congress MLA from Petlad, Niranjan Patel. When he tried to talk about a criminal case, she said she disconnected the call after telling the person that he cannot make a call like this.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:57 IST
HC judge gets phone call from man claiming to be Cong MLA

A Gujarat High Court judge has taken serious note of a call she received on her official mobile number from a person claiming to be the Congress MLA from Petlad in Anand district and seeking to influence the court's decision related to an anticipatory bail matter. Justice Bela Trivedi on Tuesday asked the Anand Superintendent of Police to get the statements of the MLA, Niranjan Patel, and a man identified as Toufik Vohra based on call data record obtained by the HC registrar.

Justice Trivedi had said she will initiate proceeding under Contempt of Courts Act against the caller for committing an "act which prejudices or interferes or tends to interfere with due course of any judicial proceedings or interferes or tends to interferes with the administration of justice in any manner." Anand SP Ajit Rajian said he submitted a report to the court on Wednesday as directed, but declined to share its details, saying the matter was sub-judice. The matter was adjourned for Thursday.

Despite multiple attempts, Patel could not be reached for a comment on the issue. Trivedi, hearing the anticipatory bail matter of one Vijay Shah, said on Tuesday she received a call on her official mobile phone at 8:55 am from an unknown number from a person who identified himself as the Congress MLA from Petlad, Niranjan Patel.

When he tried to talk about a criminal case, she said she disconnected the call after telling the person that he cannot make a call like this. The person called again three times, one after the other, then sent three SMSes related to the case number of Vijay Shah, saying he should not get pre-arrest bail, according to the court order.

When the HC Registrar (IT) was asked to find out whom the mobile number belonged to, it came to light it was assigned to "Tosif Faiz Xerox." Upon further probe, it was found the number belonged to one Toufik Vohra, a resident of Anand town, the order said. Ashish Dagli, lawyer for the applicant (Shah), was asked to find out how Patel was connected to his client.

Dagli said Patel was keen to see that the petitioner (Shah) is arrested, and he had even approached the DySP of Anand for the same, according to the court order. "Since nobody can directly or indirectly try to approach the court or influence the court, in a way try to pollute the stream of justice, it is necessary to obtain the details of the call made from the number.

"The Registrar (IT) is directed to obtain the necessary details with regard to the registration/ownership of the said mobile number along with call details from Vodafone and intimate the court by tomorrow (Wednesday)," Justice Trivedi said in her order on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 215 to 19,601; 15 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 215 to 19,601 on Wednesday, state Health department said. With the death of 15 more people, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,378.A total of 401 patients were discharged in th...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was 'treated differently'

A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his sentencing because of his relationship with the president. Aaron Zelinsky, a c...

Spain sticks to "prudent" 2020 economic forecast, says Calvino

The Spanish government is sticking to its previous prudent forecast of gradual recovery in the second half of 2020 after the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy minister said on Wednesday. Nadia Calvino said that despite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020