Union Cabinet approves term extension of Commission to examine sub-categorization of OBCs

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of the Commission to examine the issue of sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), up to January 31, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of the Commission to examine the issue of sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), up to January 31, 2021. The Commission's recommendations are expected to benefit the communities in the existing list of OBCs which have not been able to get "any major benefit of the scheme of reservation for OBCs for appointment in central government posts and for admission in central government educational institutions."

The Commission was constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution with the approval of President on October 2, 2017. Headed by Justice (Retd) G Rohini commenced functioning on October 11, 2017 and has since interacted with all the states/UTs which have subcategorized OBCs, and the State Backward Classes Commissions.

The Commission had sought extension of its term up to July 31, however, due to due to the nationwide lockdown and restrictions on travel imposed on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission was not able to go perform the task assigned to it. (ANI)

