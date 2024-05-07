Left Menu

Russia declares US NGO Freedom House an undesirable organisation

Russian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had designated U.S. non-profit group Freedom House as an "undesirable" organisation in Russia. Reuters has sought comment from Freedom House.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:38 IST
Russia declares US NGO Freedom House an undesirable organisation
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had designated U.S. non-profit group Freedom House as an "undesirable" organisation in Russia. The move, amounting to a ban, could put anyone working for or collaborating with the NGO at risk of punishment by the authorities.

In its 2024 report, Freedom House assessed Russia as "not free", awarding it a Global Freedom Score of only 13 points out of 100. "Since the regime launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, authorities have intensified restrictions on individual rights and liberties in order to stifle domestic dissent," it said.

Russia's prosecutor general said on Telegram that Freedom House was involved in promoting "the so-called 'dominant' role of the United States in the world", discrediting the Russian army, and advocating for assistance to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Reuters has sought comment from Freedom House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024