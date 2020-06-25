Sanjay Kumar to be new Maharashtra Chief Secy from July 1

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that IAS officer Sanjay Kumar will be the new Chief Secretary of the state. Incumbent Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta will be retiring on June 30 and Kumar will take charge from July 1.

"Sanjay Kumar to be the new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. He will take charge from July 1 onwards. Current Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to retire on June 30," read a release from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The release said that Mehta has been appointed as the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister after his retirement from the Chief Secretary post.

"He has been appointed by the Chief Minister for this post as this is a crucial time for the state due to coronavirus outbreak and other issues. So, an experienced person is needed in the Chief Minister's Office," it added. (ANI)