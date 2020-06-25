British police dealing with public order event in London, BBC says

British police dealing with public order event in London, BBC saysReuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:38 IST
British police are continuing to deal with large public order events which began overnight in the Brixton area of south London, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Unverified images on social media showed crowds of confronting officers and attacking a police car. Reuters was unable to independently verify those images.
There was no immediate comment from the Metropolitan Police.
