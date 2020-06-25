Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon paying price for deteriorating Gulf ties, says UAE official

Gulf states have long channelled funds into Lebanon's fragile economy but they are alarmed by the rising influence of Hezbollah, a powerful group backed by their arch-rival Iran, and appear loath to help ease Beirut's worst financial crisis in decades. Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, told broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday that Lebanon's "economic meltdown is very worrying" but that the UAE would only consider offering financial support in concert with other states.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:13 IST
Lebanon paying price for deteriorating Gulf ties, says UAE official

A senior United Arab Emirates official (UAE) said Lebanon was paying the price of deteriorating ties with wealthy Gulf Arab states as it struggles to cope with a deep economic crisis. Gulf states have long channelled funds into Lebanon's fragile economy but they are alarmed by the rising influence of Hezbollah, a powerful group backed by their arch-rival Iran, and appear loath to help ease Beirut's worst financial crisis in decades.

Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, told broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday that Lebanon's "economic meltdown is very worrying" but that the UAE would only consider offering financial support in concert with other states. "If we see some of our friends, major powers interested in Lebanon, working in a plan, we will consider that. But up to now, what we are really seeing here, is a deterioration of Lebanon's Arab relations and Gulf relations over the past 10 years. Lebanon is partly paying the price for that right now."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States was prepared to support Lebanon if it carries out reforms and operates in a way that is not "beholden to" the armed Shi'ite movement Hezbollah, which helped form the current government. Lebanon's financial crisis is rooted in decades of state corruption and waste.

"We've seen an accumulation of problems in Lebanon and we've seen also a dictation of the political discourse by Hezbollah which really has an army within the state," Gargash said. He said the UAE repeatedly warned Beirut about deteriorating ties with the Gulf: "If you burn these bridges it'll be very difficult for you to use the huge reservoir of goodwill and the huge reservoir of financial support that Lebanon needs."

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Volatile trade at bourses as IMF downgrade on growth projections dents investor confidence

Equity benchmark indices edged marginally lower on Thursday due to weak global cues after the International Monetary Fund forecast the global output to shrink by 4.9 per cent this year. A surge in coronavirus cases worldwide also spooked in...

WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support

France and Germany expressed their backing for the World Health Organization in fighting the coronavirus on Thursday, with Germany saying it will contribute some half billion euros in funding for the U.N. agency this year.WHO chief Tedros A...

FIR filed against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar over 'corona' remark on Sharad Pawar

An FIR was registered against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Pune on Thursday over his alleged corona remark on Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Padalkar had, on Wednesday, made a controversial remark terming Sharad Pawar a...

Amid govt efforts to increase COVID bed numbers, hospitals face shortage of health workers

As the number of beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients is being increased, there are complains of acute shortage of manpower -- doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff to treat coronavirus patients, putting further stress on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020