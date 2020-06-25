PM expresses condolences over death of people in UP, Bihar due to lightning
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain and lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain and lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "I've received tragic news about death of many people due to heavy rain and lightning in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The state governments are engaged in relief work with promptness. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this disaster," the Prime Minister tweeted.
At least 83 people died due to thunderstorms in Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each for the families of the deceased. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Bihar
- UP
- Nitish Kumar
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi reviews Kedarnath development and reconstruction project
Apprised PM Narendra Modi of Rs 200 cr needed for developmental work in Kedarnath: Uttarakhand CM
COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
It's time for India to take bold decisions and become self-reliant: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi reviews India's response to COVID-19 pandemic with ministers and senior officials: PMO.