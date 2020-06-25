Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM expresses condolences over death of people in UP, Bihar due to lightning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain and lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:12 IST
PM expresses condolences over death of people in UP, Bihar due to lightning
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain and lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "I've received tragic news about death of many people due to heavy rain and lightning in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The state governments are engaged in relief work with promptness. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this disaster," the Prime Minister tweeted.

At least 83 people died due to thunderstorms in Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each for the families of the deceased. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UK won't agree to EU right to use retaliatory tariffs, says negotiator

Britain will reject any European Union proposal which gives the bloc the right to respond with tariffs to changes in British law following Brexit, chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday.Britain and the EU have intensified talks on a ...

COVID-19: Central team led by Lav Agarwal to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana

A Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Health will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana from June 26 to June 29.The Union Health Ministry informed that the team will interact with the state officials and co...

UPDATE 1-US urges Russia, China to give more aid to Venezuela in COVID fight

The United States Special Representative for Venezuela called on Russia and China on Thursday to provide more humanitarian aid aid to their ally Venezuela in its fight against the growing COVID-19 epidemic.Venezuela, which has so far report...

LU students move HC against varsity’s plan to hold exams amid pandemic

A group of Lucknow University students on Thursday moved the Allahabad High Court challenging the varsitys plan to hold examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition, filed by one Jatin Katiyar and 22 other students of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020