Partap Bajwa writes to PM, Finance Commission to include all stakeholders in expert group on agriculture
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chairman, Finance Commission to include "all stakeholders and not just private companies" in the expert group on agriculture.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:24 IST
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chairman, Finance Commission to include "all stakeholders and not just private companies" in the expert group on agriculture. The Rajya Sabha MP, through a tweet which also included copies of the two letters, said that he had done so with the aim to ensure that the "government expands this expert group to make it more representative of the industry."
Bajwa has urged Chairman, Finance Commission, NK Singh to "add a sitting member from the Lok Sabha, who has an extensive background in agriculture, representing a state where agriculture is a major economic activity." He has also asked for including a sitting member with similar background from the Rajya Sabha.
"A fourteen member group that consists of a variety of stakeholders, would ensure a more nuanced and inclusive discussion," the letter further added. (ANI)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi reviews Kedarnath development and reconstruction project
Apprised PM Narendra Modi of Rs 200 cr needed for developmental work in Kedarnath: Uttarakhand CM
COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
It's time for India to take bold decisions and become self-reliant: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput