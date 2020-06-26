91 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
91 more COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16,387.
"One death and 91 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 16,387," the State Health Department said.
With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
