No question of lockdown in Bengaluru, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday clarified that the state government would not impose another COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru as it has already sealed some areas.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:16 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaks to media in Bengaluru on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday clarified that the state government would not impose another COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru as it has already sealed some areas. The Chief Minister this morning met with MLAs from Bengaluru and ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the city.

"Today, I have called a meeting with MLAs from Bengaluru and ministers on increase in COVID cases in the city. Each MLA and minister has to work towards the prevention of this disease in their constituency. There is no question of lockdown as we have already sealed some areas," Yediyurappa told media reporters. The meeting comes a day after Yediyurappa had asked citizens to cooperate by adhering to the safety norms put in place for the control of coronavirus if they do not want another lockdown or sealing in the capital city. (ANI)

