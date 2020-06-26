Some pvt hospitals in Bengaluru to reserve 50 pc beds for COVID-19 patients
An order has been issued to reserve about 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients in some private hospitals in Bengaluru, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:10 IST
An order has been issued to reserve about 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients in some private hospitals in Bengaluru, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). This was decided after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting on Friday with MLAs from Bengaluru and ministers over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city.
"There were 1,207 active cases until last evening in Bengaluru. All necessary preparations have been taken considering the surge in the cases every day. The number of cases in Bengaluru is less as compared to other cities," reads the CMO statement. In the meeting, it was suggested that a nodal officer should be appointed for each Assembly constituency for handling the COVID-19 crisis. The CM said that action has already been taken in this regard.
"It was informed that the throat swab testing facility will be set up at every Assembly Constituency. Separate ambulance facility to transport bodies of COVID-19 patients would be enhanced. Action has been taken to make use of marriage halls in the outskirts of Bengaluru city to quarantine asymptomatic persons," reads the statement. Chief Minister also asked MLAs to visit hospitals and bring the actual ground situation to his notice.
Speaking after the meeting, Karnataka Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, "The MLAs gave a lot of suggestions regarding management of COVID-19. They particularly emphasised the need to improve coordination among authorities. The CM also asked them to inspect hospitals and quarantine centres." Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa clarified that the state government would not impose another COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru as it has already sealed some areas. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- CN Ashwath Narayan
- BS Yediyurappa
- Karnataka
- CM
ALSO READ
Bengaluru city bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
Bengaluru court cancels bail application of woman who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans
BMTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru
Bengaluru court grants bail to Amulya Leona who raised pro-Pak slogans at anti-CAA rally
Drive-in worship adopted by church in Bengaluru