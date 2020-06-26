Left Menu
Some pvt hospitals in Bengaluru to reserve 50 pc beds for COVID-19 patients

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:10 IST
Some pvt hospitals in Bengaluru to reserve 50 pc beds for COVID-19 patients
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa holding a meeting with Bengaluru MLAs and ministers over coronavirus situation in the city on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

An order has been issued to reserve about 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients in some private hospitals in Bengaluru, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). This was decided after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting on Friday with MLAs from Bengaluru and ministers over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city.

"There were 1,207 active cases until last evening in Bengaluru. All necessary preparations have been taken considering the surge in the cases every day. The number of cases in Bengaluru is less as compared to other cities," reads the CMO statement. In the meeting, it was suggested that a nodal officer should be appointed for each Assembly constituency for handling the COVID-19 crisis. The CM said that action has already been taken in this regard.

"It was informed that the throat swab testing facility will be set up at every Assembly Constituency. Separate ambulance facility to transport bodies of COVID-19 patients would be enhanced. Action has been taken to make use of marriage halls in the outskirts of Bengaluru city to quarantine asymptomatic persons," reads the statement. Chief Minister also asked MLAs to visit hospitals and bring the actual ground situation to his notice.

Speaking after the meeting, Karnataka Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, "The MLAs gave a lot of suggestions regarding management of COVID-19. They particularly emphasised the need to improve coordination among authorities. The CM also asked them to inspect hospitals and quarantine centres." Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa clarified that the state government would not impose another COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru as it has already sealed some areas. (ANI)

