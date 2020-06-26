Left Menu
Delhi violence: Police files before court charge sheet against four in murder case

According to the charge sheet, on February 26, a mob of about 30-40 rioters surrounded four men, including Suleman, near Shree Ram Chowk at Karawal Nagar and asked for their identification. While one of them managed to escape, Sunil Kumar was asked to leave the spot but he insisted on taking Sanobar and Suleman with him, said the charge sheet.

The Delhi police has filed a charge sheet before a court here on Friday against four persons in a case related to the alleged murder of a person during communal violence in north east Delhi in February. The Crime Branch of the Delhi police filed the charge sheet on June 25 before Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore in the murder case of Suleman.

The four persons arrested included two juveniles which were based on CCTV footage and call detail records, said the charge sheet. According to the charge sheet, on February 26, a mob of about 30-40 rioters surrounded four men, including Suleman, near Shree Ram Chowk at Karawal Nagar and asked for their identification.

While one of them managed to escape, Sunil Kumar was asked to leave the spot but he insisted on taking Sanobar and Suleman with him, said the charge sheet. It further said that the mob then allegedly thrashed Sunil and sent him away.

They started beating Sanobar and Suleman mercilessly, when one of the rioters hit an iron rod on Sanobar's head and he fell unconscious, the charge sheet said. After a while, Sanobar regained consciousness and managed to escape while the mob allegedly continued to assault Suleman, it added.

The mob had allegedly paraded Suleman towards Prem Vihar pulia and kept hitting and prodding him with dandas (sticks) and rods, it said. It further alleged that the mob threw him near a toilet from where he was taken to GTB Hospital by the police where he died during the treatment on the same day.

The charge sheet was filed under sections 302 (murder), 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 395 (dacoity) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty.

They were part of the mob that had been rioting and committing arson in the area and according to eyewitnesses, all four were actively involved in assaulting the victim, it claimed. Suleman was working at a construction site of a school in the area and lived in a tin shed at the site, police said.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured..

