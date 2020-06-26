Police say Glasgow incident not being treated as terrorism

Police say Glasgow incident not being treated as terrorismReuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:03 IST
Police are not treating an incident in Glasgow on Friday as terrorism, a statement said, after local media reported three people had been killed in a knife attack at a hotel.
"The incident in West George Street #Glasgow is not being treated as terrorism. The investigation is continuing," the Police Scotland statement on Twitter said.
