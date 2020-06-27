Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar shelter home cases: Recommended action against erring govt servants, CBI tells SC

The CBI has said that evidence of "gross negligence" was found on part of public servants and NGOs running the shelter homes in several cases, and reports have been sent to Bihar government for taking departmental action against erring government officials and also for cancellation of registration of NGOs and blacklisting them and their office bearers. In an application filed in the apex court, the CBI has said that further probe regarding Muzaffarpur shelter home and a short stay home at Motihari is going on and final reports have been filed before the competent courts in 13 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 13:45 IST
Bihar shelter home cases: Recommended action against erring govt servants, CBI tells SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has informed the Supreme Court that its probe into allegations of sexual and physical exploitation in 17 shelter homes in Bihar has been completed, except in two cases where further investigation is on, and they have recommended departmental action against "erring" public servants including district magistrates in several matters. The CBI has said that evidence of "gross negligence" was found on part of public servants and NGOs running the shelter homes in several cases, and reports have been sent to Bihar government for taking departmental action against erring government officials and also for cancellation of registration of NGOs and blacklisting them and their office bearers.

In an application filed in the apex court, the CBI has said that further probe regarding Muzaffarpur shelter home and short-stay home at Motihari is going on and final reports have been filed before the competent courts in 13 cases. The top court had in November 2018 asked the CBI to probe into the allegations of physical and sexual abuse in the remaining 16 shelter homes in Bihar which were flagged in a report of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The issue had cropped up before the apex court which was hearing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where several girls were sexually abused. Later, 19 people were convicted by a trial court in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. In its fresh application filed in the top court, the CBI has said that in pursuance to the November 2018 order it had taken over probe of remaining 16 shelter home matters and lodged 12 regular cases and four preliminary inquiries spread over 10 different districts of Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur.

"Enquiry of all four preliminary inquiries has also been completed and no evidence proving the commission of criminal offenses could be gathered in the said preliminary inquiries," it said. "However, evidence of gross negligence was found on part of public servants and NGOs running the shelter homes for which CBI reports have been sent to the Government of Bihar for taking departmental actions against erring government officials and cancellation of registration of NGOs and blacklisting them and their office bearers for future social/governmental contracts," the application said.

It said the CBI reports and notes have been forwarded to the chief secretary of Bihar for taking action against erring public servants, including several district magistrates, in these cases. The CBI has said that inquiries have been completed in these 17 shelter home cases, except the ongoing further probe in two matters.

In its application, the probe agency has sought the apex court's permission for utilizing services of team members of the investigating team of Bihar's shelter home cases for other official works, saying the "assigned task has been completed except further investigation in Muzaffarpur shelter home case and short stay home, Motihari case". The top court, in its October 2018 order, had said that CBI's investigating team of the Muzaffarpur shelter home case should not be changed without its permission.

In 2018, the apex court had said that report of TISS, which was also given to the Bihar government, had raised grave concern about 17 shelter homes in the state and the CBI must look into all of them.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports over 6,800 new COVID-19 cases as total nears 628,000

Moscow Russia, June 27 SputnikANI The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus infection in Russia has increased by 6,852 over the past day to a total of 627,646, the countrys COVID-19 Response Center said in a daily update on S...

PM should condemn China publicly for incursions, take "strong, quick action": Cong

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly condemn China for its brazen incursions into Indian territory and urged the government to take strong and quick action to resolve the Line of Actual Control LAC issue. ...

Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

The din of conversation and music that normally fills The Cottonmouth Club in downtown Houston fell silent last Friday when the owners shut it down for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic a week before the Texas governor ordered a...

Rugby-Blues hold off Highlanders comeback to win in Auckland

The Auckland Blues made it three wins out of three in Super Rugby Aotearoa with a thrilling 27-24 victory over the Otago Highlanders in front of another big crowd at Eden Park on Saturday. The Highlanders took the contest down to the wire, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020