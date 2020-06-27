Left Menu
7 deaths, 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab today

A total of seven deaths and 100 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Punjab as per information provided by the State Government.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:41 IST
A total of seven deaths and 100 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Punjab as per information provided by the State Government. With 100 more cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases till date stands at 5,056. Out of the total positive coronavirus cases, 3,320 patients have been discharged after treatment, and 128 have died due to the virus so far.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

