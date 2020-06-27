2 sentenced to 23 years RI for kidnapping, raping woman

Hyderabad, June 27 (PTI): A local court hassentenced two men to 23-years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a woman, police said on Saturday. The X Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge on Friday found the two guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 each, a police official said.

According to the prosecution, the woman was a distant relative of the one of the accused. He, along with his friend, kidnapped her in an autorickshaw in 2015, took her to a secludedplace and raped her.

The woman later filed a complaint and the duo, both autorickshaw drivers, was arrested..