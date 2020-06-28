Ten-day monsoon session of Goa Assembly to begin from July 27
The ten-day monsoon session of Goa Legislative Assembly will commence from July 27, the state government said in a release on Saturday.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-06-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 06:46 IST
"Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik has summoned the Legislative Assembly of Goa under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India as per a notification issued yesterday," the release read.
The session will continue till August 7. (ANI)
