SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of remaining Class X Raj state board exams

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of remaining Class X Raj state board examsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:11 IST
The Supreme Court on Sunday in an urgent hearing dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of the remaining two Class X examinations scheduled to be held on June 29-30, to be conducted by the board of secondary education of Rajasthan, said a lawyer appearing for the state government
The bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, in an urgent hearing conducted on Sunday evening through video conferencing, dismissed the plea filed by one Maghi Devi
Senior advocate Manish Singhvi who appeared for the State government said the bench after hearing the petitioner and the state dismissed the plea.
