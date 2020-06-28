Left Menu
118 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

As many as 118 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

28-06-2020
118 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 118 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. She further informed that there are 124 coronavirus hotspots in the state, while 42 people have recovered from the virus today.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

