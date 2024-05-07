Defying Adversity, Voters with Disabilities Cast Ballots in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections

Neither age nor disability stopped them from voting on Tuesday as polling was held in 93 constituencies in the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Here are the snapshots from the day: ** In Gujarat's Nadiad, Ankit Soni who lost his hands some years ago cast his vote using his leg. He has been doing so in every election.

** 110-year-old Gattigitti Lakshmibai reached a polling station in Kapalapur village in Karnataka's Bidar along with her son and grandson to cast her vote while 100-year-old Gurama exercised her franchise in Sindbandagi village. In many polling stations, the elderly reached on wheelchairs.

** The first vote for the election to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency was cast by Ali Mohammad Rather, a visually impaired person, under the Election Commission's new home voting facility.

** Thirteen people were injured when swarms of bees attacked them in two separate polling booths of two constituencies in north Chhattisgarh. Eight people were injured in Aara village under Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency and five at Jawaharnagar under Surguja Lok Sabha constituency. ** Pink booths -- women-managed centres -- have been set up in many constituencies and one in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, saw a good turnout. It had posters with slogans such as ''Mera Mat, Mera Bhavishya (My vote, My future)''.

** There were also reports of poll boycott from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun where villagers of Dhoranpur protested against politicians for not paying heed to their demand for a road. In Chhattisgarh, residents of Dhumadand village in Koriya cited the lack of a road. Three villages of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad -- Nagla Jawahar, Neem Kheria and Nagla Umar -- also reportedly boycotted the polls.

** In Gujarat's Ahmedabad scores of people gathered outside the polling station at Nishan Public School to get a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was there to exercise his franchise as a voter of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reelection.

** A 45-year-old woman polling officer deployed at a polling booth in Gujarat's Amreli district died after she complained of uneasiness while on duty. Kaushika Babariya was a teacher at a government school.

** A 71-year-old man collapsed and died while standing in the queue to cast his vote in a village in Jashpur district under Chhattisgarh's Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency. Jartiyus Toppo was waiting to cast his vote at polling booth no 303 in Jamtoli village when he collapsed.

