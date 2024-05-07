Left Menu

Defying Adversity, Voters with Disabilities Cast Ballots in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections

In many polling stations, the elderly reached on wheelchairs. The first vote for the election to Jammu and Kashmirs Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency was cast by Ali Mohammad Rather, a visually impaired person, under the Election Commissions new home voting facility. Thirteen people were injured when swarms of bees attacked them in two separate polling booths of two constituencies in north Chhattisgarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:23 IST
Defying Adversity, Voters with Disabilities Cast Ballots in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Neither age nor disability stopped them from voting on Tuesday as polling was held in 93 constituencies in the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Here are the snapshots from the day: ** In Gujarat's Nadiad, Ankit Soni who lost his hands some years ago cast his vote using his leg. He has been doing so in every election.

** 110-year-old Gattigitti Lakshmibai reached a polling station in Kapalapur village in Karnataka's Bidar along with her son and grandson to cast her vote while 100-year-old Gurama exercised her franchise in Sindbandagi village. In many polling stations, the elderly reached on wheelchairs.

** The first vote for the election to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency was cast by Ali Mohammad Rather, a visually impaired person, under the Election Commission's new home voting facility.

** Thirteen people were injured when swarms of bees attacked them in two separate polling booths of two constituencies in north Chhattisgarh. Eight people were injured in Aara village under Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency and five at Jawaharnagar under Surguja Lok Sabha constituency. ** Pink booths -- women-managed centres -- have been set up in many constituencies and one in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, saw a good turnout. It had posters with slogans such as ''Mera Mat, Mera Bhavishya (My vote, My future)''.

** There were also reports of poll boycott from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun where villagers of Dhoranpur protested against politicians for not paying heed to their demand for a road. In Chhattisgarh, residents of Dhumadand village in Koriya cited the lack of a road. Three villages of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad -- Nagla Jawahar, Neem Kheria and Nagla Umar -- also reportedly boycotted the polls.

** In Gujarat's Ahmedabad scores of people gathered outside the polling station at Nishan Public School to get a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was there to exercise his franchise as a voter of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reelection.

** A 45-year-old woman polling officer deployed at a polling booth in Gujarat's Amreli district died after she complained of uneasiness while on duty. Kaushika Babariya was a teacher at a government school.

** A 71-year-old man collapsed and died while standing in the queue to cast his vote in a village in Jashpur district under Chhattisgarh's Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency. Jartiyus Toppo was waiting to cast his vote at polling booth no 303 in Jamtoli village when he collapsed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024