Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Chief Secy asks DCs to work towards reducing state's COVID-19 mortality rate

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take whatever steps possible to arrest the COVID-19 mortality rate in the state which is currently at 2.4 per cent.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 01:43 IST
Punjab Chief Secy asks DCs to work towards reducing state's COVID-19 mortality rate
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take whatever steps possible to arrest the COVID-19 mortality rate in the state which is currently at 2.4 per cent. "The effort should be on saving every Punjabi's life amid the pandemic," she said while directing the DCs to take special care of critical patients and asking them to take the help of the State Expert Group chaired by Dr KK Talwar and including international and national experts, read a statement from the Punjab government.

In her first video conference meeting with the DCs since taking over as the Chief Secretary, Mahajan expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. She said, "It was the duty of every DC to go the extra mile to ensure proper surveillance and also arrest the mortality rate while sending as many cured patients as possible to their homes."

The Chief Secretary instructed the DCs to allow COVID-19 patients to go to private hospitals at their own expense if they so wished. They should also allow patients in government centres to get their own food if needed, the statement said. The Chief Secretary said that the DCs should ensure that every people in the state should wear the mask and follow the instructions issued by the government.

She said that it is critical to avoid large gatherings especially in closed spaces, and masks must invariably be worn in such situations. "Not wearing a mask, not keeping social distance or spitting in public are anti-social acts," she said.

The Chief Secretary urged the DCs to continue to appeal to the people of every district to be vigilant, take precautionary measures and follow the advice of health experts, the statement said. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Health Anurag Aggarwal, Principal Secretary Finance KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary Medical Education and Research DK Tewari, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Tejveer Singh, Principal Secretary Water Supply and Sanitation Jaspreet Talwar and Secretary Health Kumar Rahul. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan extends coronavirus lockdown in Khartoum state

Sudan is extending a lockdown in the state of Khartoum aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus by one week until July 7, the government spokesman said on Sunday. From July 8 there will be a gradual return to normal, though a nigh...

Na'Vi win grand final of WePlay! Clutch Island event

Natus Vincere swept Team Spirit in Sundays grand final to win the WePlay Clutch Island event. Kirill Boombl4 Mikhailov recorded 41 kills and Aleksandr s1mple Kostyliev had a plus-14 kill-death differential for NaVi, who posted 16-9 wins on ...

Pirates P Santana handed 80-game PED suspension

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana received an 80-game suspension without pay from Major League Baseball on Sunday for the use of a banned substance. The 28-year-old right-hander tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Bol...

327 fresh COVID-19 cases take Assam's count to 7,492

Assams COVID-19 count rose to 7,492 after 327 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Out of the 327 cases reported, 195 cases were from Guwahati.As per the update released by Sar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020