Absconding in 45 cases in Indore, Jitu Soni arrested, sent to 5 days police remand

Jitu Soni, owner of a newspaper, who was absconding in 45 cases, was arrested on Sunday and sent to five days of police remand by a court here.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-06-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 11:32 IST
IGP Indore, Vivek Sharma speaking at a press conference.. Image Credit: ANI

Jitu Soni, owner of a newspaper, who was absconding in 45 cases, was arrested on Sunday and sent to five days of police remand by a court here. In a press conference, IGP Indore, Vivek Sharma said, "So that crime does not increase during the unlock 1, a drive was launched to nab the criminals. In the zone, in four incidents, a total of 125 illegal arms were seized. Some days ago, Mahendra Soni was arrested in Gujarat. After that the main focus was on arresting Jitu Soni who was absconding in 45 cases and carrrying a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh."

"During the raid in which Mahendra was caught, Jitu Soni managed to escape. The police did not lose hope. Teams were formed and sent to different places and on Sunday morning, we were able to arrest Jitu Soni from Amreli in Gujarat," the IGP said. He said, "We will form a team that will supervise the investigation proceedings. The crime branch did an incredible job in the operation. Cyberteam and local police personnel also worked hard. In the coming days, we will arrest more absconding mafias."

"Earlier we have arrested Jitu's brother Mahendra Soni. There are 45 cases against them," Sharma said. "There are human trafficking cases, case of rape and loot, besides forgery and cheating cases," he added.

He further said that Lucky, Vicky, Jignesh and Hukumchand Soni are absconding. Investigations are underway and names of more more people could come up in the cases during the investigation. "Police will form a case file and it will be produced before the court.These cases begin from 2019 to January 2020. We have 45 cases under investigation," he added.

Later, Additional Public Prosecutor, Amita Jaiswal said that Jitu Soni was produced before the court and he has been sent to five days of police remand though seven days of remand was asked for. Jitu Soni is the owner of Sanjha Lokswami newspaper in which he published news reports about the honey trap racket in the state. Soni is also accused of publishing audio and videos related to the incident on a YouTube channel of his newspaper. (ANI)

