Lucknow District Court to remain closed for 2 days after detection of COVID-19 case

After the detection of a COVID-19 case, Lucknow District Court on Monday announced that it will remain closed for two days. The court will reopen after sanitisation activities are undertaken, it said.

A total of 685 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,650 in the state, state Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. He said that the state has reported 22,828 COVID-19 cases including 6650 active cases, 15,506 discharged and 672 deaths. (ANI)