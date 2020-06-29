Maharashtra reports 5,257 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 1.7 lakh

With 5,257 new COVID-19 cases, the tally of people infected with the virus in Maharashtra has reached 1,69,883 on Monday, according to the health department. According to the bulletin issued by the department, 181 deaths -- 78 in the last 24 hours and 103 from the previous period were reported in the state.

As 2,385 patients were cured and discharged today, a total of 88,960 have recovered from coronavirus. At present, there are 73,298 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 17 new positive cases and one death were reported from the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday.

Therefore, the total number of cases in the area stands at 2,262 and death toll at 82. There are 598 active cases now, the BMC said. Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 till July 31. (ANI)