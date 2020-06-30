Left Menu
Development News Edition

Natasha Narwal will be allowed to hold video conference with lawyer: Tihar assures Delhi HC

The Tihar Jail authorities on Tuesday assured the Delhi High Court that video conferencing facility will be provided to Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, who was arrested in a case over her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, for interacting with her lawyers for 30 minutes in a week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:50 IST
Natasha Narwal will be allowed to hold video conference with lawyer: Tihar assures Delhi HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tihar Jail authorities on Tuesday assured the Delhi High Court that video conferencing facility will be provided to Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, who was arrested in a case over her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, for interacting with her lawyers for 30 minutes in a week. Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Tihar Jail, also submitted before a bench of Justice C Harishankar that the prison authorities have no objection to Narwal sourcing books from outside provided the material does not interfere with any provision of the jail rules.

The development comes on a petition filed by Narwal seeking directions to Tihar to allow her daily access to her advocates by way of video conferencing and allow access to books and reading material to enable her to complete her MPhil. Mehra also submitted that Narwal will be provided headphones and jail officials will be present during the video conference but from a visual distance, after which the court appreciated the proactive approach and disposed of the petition filed by Narwal.

Yesterday, Tihar Jail officials had informed the court that Narwal was allowed to conduct video conferencing with her advocate on June 24. Narwal was also allowed to call her family on telephone eight times so far and 13 books and two registers have been provided to her, jail authorities had submitted. Narwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Prison, was arraigned by the Delhi Police as an accused in three FIRs registered in connection with protest during the violence in northeast Delhi.

Narwal was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad of northeast Delhi but was granted a bail thereafter. However, soon after getting bail, she was again arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and now is now under judicial custody. She was also arrested in a third case related to her role in north-east Delhi violence matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Katy Perry considered taking her own life post brief split from Orlando Bloom

Pop star Katy Perry has revealed that she contemplated suicide in 2017 after brief split from now-fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, and the failure of her album Witness. The 35-year-old singer opened up about her dark days during an interview wi...

Vinod Cookware to launch cast iron products by end of next month

Mumbai Maharashtra India June 30 ANINewsVoir Vinod Cookware, one of the largest and oldest cookware brands in India, announces its plans to introduce a new category to its existing portfolio with Cast Iron Cookware. The signature cast iron ...

EU "deplores" China's national security law for Hong Kong, discussing next steps

The European Union expressed anger on Tuesday at a decision by Chinas parliament to pass national security legislation for the former British colony of Hong Kong despite an international outcry.Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 und...

Researchers develop an automated method for making communications more polite

In a tense time when a pandemic rage, politicians wrangle for votes and protesters demand racial justice, a little politeness and courtesy go a long way. Now, researchers have developed an automated method for making communications more pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020