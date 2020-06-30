Left Menu
Britain will talk to partners in UN over China law move, says Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:29 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday Britain would raise China's adoption of national security legislation for Hong Kong with "likeminded partners" in the United Nations human rights council shortly.

"We've been working very closely with our international partners, with the EU, the G7 and indeed we are raising the issue with likeminded partners in the United Nations Human Rights Council shortly," he told parliament.

"The success of Hong Kong ... has been built on its autonomy in the one country, two systems paradigm. This clearly is at threat if China as we now fear has enacted the legislation."

