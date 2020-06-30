Left Menu
UK says it will not abandon Hong Kong after China unveils new security law

"(Britain) will not turn our backs on the commitments we have made to the people of Hong Kong." Earlier, Raab said Britain wanted to see details of the new law before deciding on action

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain will not turn its back on the commitments it has made to former colony Hong Kong, foreign minister Dominic Raab pledged on Tuesday, saying that China had broken promises with its new security law for the territory. Under the law, crimes of secession and sedition will be punishable with up to life in prison.

"China has chosen to break their promises to the people of Hong Kong and go against their obligations to the international community," Raab said in a tweet. "(Britain) will not turn our backs on the commitments we have made to the people of Hong Kong."

Earlier, Raab said Britain wanted to see details of the new law before deciding on action.

