Former union minister Beni Prasad Verma's son succumbs to COVID-19
Dinesh, the son of late former union minister Beni Prasad Verma succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 10:36 IST
Dinesh, the son of late former union minister Beni Prasad Verma succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Tuesday.
Dinesh (40) had tested positive for the infection a few days back in Lucknow. Thereafter, he was shifted to Delhi for treatment.
Beni Prasad Verma died on March 27 this year. He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party and served as the union steel minister in the UPA-2 government.
