Rajnath, Army chief to visit Leh on Friday to review LAC situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh on Friday and will review the security situation in Eastern Ladakh in view of the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:43 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (right) with Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh on Friday and will review the security situation in Eastern Ladakh in view of the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Last month on June 25, Naravane had visited the forward locations in Eastern Ladakh and later briefed important security functionaries including the Prime Minister, National Security Advisor and the Chief of Defence Staff about the ground situation in the Ladakh sector.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.

India and China have emphasised the need for an expeditious, phased and stepwise de-escalation of tension along the Line of Actual Control "as a priority" during the third commander level talks between the People's Liberation Army and Indian Army held at Chushul, Ladakh, on June 30, sources said. India and China have been engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the situation along the LAC in India-China border areas.

This was third senior military commander level engagement in Chushul held to discuss issues related to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC and de-escalation from the border areas. The second round of talks took place in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC where the two sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector. (ANI)

