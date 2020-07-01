Ventilators supplied to states, UTs meant for ICUs: MoHFW

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the 'Make in India' ventilators supplied to the States and Union Territories are meant for ICUs. "It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through some media reports that the issue of BiPAP mode not being available in the ventilators supplied by Government of India has been raised," Joint Secretary Mandeep K Bhandari , Union Health Ministry stated in a letter addressed to Vikram Dev Dutt, Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.

"It is to inform that the 'Make in India' ventilators supplied to the States and Union Territories, including GNCT of Delhi, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are meant for ICUs. The technical specifications for these COVID ventilators have been laid down by a Technical Committee of domain knowledge experts headed by the Director General Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," Bhandari added. The Joint Secretary further informed that BEL and AgVa ventilator models supplied to the states/UTs including GNCT of Delhi have BiPAP mode.

"The ventilators are being supplied along with user manuals and feedback forms. The user manuals must be referred to for clarity. Further, mandatory feedback forms must be filled up and shared with the HLL," Bhandari said. It has been further stated that HLL has created statewise WhatsApp groups for real time feedback on these ventilators, and all inputs are being factored into for timely responses by the respective companies. (ANI)