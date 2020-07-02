Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian policemen arrested over custody deaths of father and son

Police in Sathankulam, a town located 50 km (31 miles) south of the port city of Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu state, said the duo were picked up for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules. Nearly 15 cases of custodial violence and torture were reported daily on average, according to India's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:40 IST
Indian policemen arrested over custody deaths of father and son
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India has arrested five policemen over the deaths of a father and son in custody, a senior investigating officer said on Thursday, following outrage that drew comparisons to the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Last week the men, J Jayaraj, 59, and Bennicks Immanuel, 31, were allegedly subjected to a brutal thrashing that resulted in rectal bleeding and eventual death, according to a letter to government officials written by Jayaraj's wife J Selvarani. "All important police personnel involved in the incident have been arrested," K Shankar, Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch Central Investigation Department in the southern state of Tamil Nadu told Reuters.

"The investigation continues," Shankar said, adding that a murder case has been filed on the arrested policemen, who include two sub-inspectors, two constables, and the police station's inspector. Hundreds of thousands of tweets were sent out using the hashtag #JusticeforJayarajandBennix, which was among the top Twitter topics trending in India last Friday and among the top 30 trendings globally, with many comparing the deaths to that of George Floyd.

Bennicks died on Monday after complaining of breathlessness and Jayaraj died Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, who oversees the police in the state, said in a statement on Wednesday. Police in Sathankulam, a town located 50 km (31 miles) south of the port city of Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu state, said the duo were picked up for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.

Nearly 15 cases of custodial violence and torture were reported daily on average, according to India's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The NHRC said in its report that some custodial deaths were reported after a considerable delay or not reported at all, adding violence in custody was so rampant "that it has become almost routine".

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates India's first 'Plasma Bank'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated countrys first Plasma Bank, via video conference, and urged people to come forward and donate plasma. If you have recovered from COVID-19 and your age is between 18 and 60 and you...

Why is not CPI-M criticising China? asks Ravi Shankar Prasad at Bengal rally over Sino-India standoff.

Why is not CPI-M criticising China asks Ravi Shankar Prasad at Bengal rally over Sino-India standoff....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A Reuters tally showed new U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by nearly 50,000 on Wednesday, the biggest one-day spike on record, a day after the governments top infectious diseases expert warned that daily cases could double to 100,000 if the necess...

Sailing-NZ govt freezes public funding of America's Cup

New Zealands government said on Thursday it would halt public funding for the body organizing next years Americas Cup pending the outcome of an investigation into financial and structural matters. The government and the Auckland Council thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020